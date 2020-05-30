Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.78. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor acquired 4,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,507. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $746.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

