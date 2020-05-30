Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $20.70. 214,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,624. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.30 million, a PE ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

