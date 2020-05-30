Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) to Announce -$2.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will report ($2.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.81) and the lowest is ($2.57). Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 604.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of ($8.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.73) to ($7.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. 14,955,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,423,236. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.31.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

