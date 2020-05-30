Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.06. S & T Bancorp posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S & T Bancorp.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.18). S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.41 million.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,977.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 206,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21. S & T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S & T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.