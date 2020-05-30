ZCore Hits Market Cap of $191,016.36 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $191,016.36 and approximately $11,915.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,916,315 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

