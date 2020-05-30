ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Cap Achieves $319,459.17

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $319,459.17 and approximately $139,977.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,455,723 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

