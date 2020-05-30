ZPER (ZPR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,374.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. ZPER has a market cap of $692,448.60 and approximately $8,374.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BitForex, Coinsuper and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00070825 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00385866 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000940 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010375 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000504 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011148 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 208.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009085 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,312,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

