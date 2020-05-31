0xBitcoin Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $832,222.30 and approximately $1.10 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.04795646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002258 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002220 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

