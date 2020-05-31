$142.63 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $142.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.10 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $142.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $605.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.70 million to $618.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $634.93 million, with estimates ranging from $619.30 million to $651.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,266,000 after acquiring an additional 118,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after acquiring an additional 585,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,064,000 after acquiring an additional 458,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,253,000 after acquiring an additional 133,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 18.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,816,000 after buying an additional 410,742 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

