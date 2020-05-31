16,036 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.61. 1,527,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,770. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

