$17.99 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce $17.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.98 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $17.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $80.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.98 million to $81.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $92.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.01 million.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luna Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.66 million, a PE ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.32.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.