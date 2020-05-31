293,760 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293,760 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,841,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Cheniere Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,937. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,318,554.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,227,860 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.45.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

