30,003 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,000. Domino’s Pizza comprises 1.9% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,776,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 348,800 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,104,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332,095 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,071,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,087. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ traded up $20.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.84. 1,122,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,081. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $387.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $413.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.73.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

