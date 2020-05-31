$344.19 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce $344.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.15 million and the highest is $440.90 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $528.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. Sidoti lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

NYSE WGO opened at $54.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $63.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $40,798.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

