$5.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) will report sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 billion. Nokia Oyj reported sales of $6.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full-year sales of $24.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.44 billion to $25.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.73 billion to $25.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after buying an additional 5,574,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 3,536,541 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after buying an additional 2,607,365 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,072.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,090,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

