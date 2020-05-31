$7.01 Million in Sales Expected for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to post sales of $7.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.85 million and the highest is $7.16 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $11.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $28.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $28.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.52 million, with estimates ranging from $26.68 million to $30.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 182.01%.

CPTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

CPTA stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 14.49. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

