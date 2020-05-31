9,500 Shares in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $527,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,119,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,282,000 after purchasing an additional 202,282 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.9% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NetEase by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,345,000 after acquiring an additional 513,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $16.65 on Friday, reaching $382.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.16. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $402.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.66.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.