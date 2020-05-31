Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,197 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 4.0% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $398,420,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $94.92. 10,138,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,505. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

