AdHive Trading 33.6% Higher This Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. AdHive has a market cap of $134,956.56 and approximately $132.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdHive has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. One AdHive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000462 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Profile

ADH is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.