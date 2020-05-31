Advanced Technology Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $38,073.24 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $38,073.24 and $214.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008050 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,544,089 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

