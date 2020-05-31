Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Aeternity has a total market cap of $39.23 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, OOOBTC and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001245 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 357,428,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,607,190 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, ZB.COM, Tokenomy, CoinBene, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, LATOKEN, FCoin, BitMart, Kyber Network, HADAX, OOOBTC, DragonEX, Koinex, IDAX, HitBTC, BigONE, OKEx, Gate.io, Mercatox, Binance, Liqui, Zebpay and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

