Aion Market Cap Tops $42.93 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Bancor Network, Koinex and DragonEX. Aion has a market capitalization of $42.93 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.57 or 0.02051769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00182478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024144 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 429,683,147 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, BitForex, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, Bilaxy, Koinex, DragonEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.