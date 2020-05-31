Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.26 Million

Analysts predict that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post $54.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the highest is $54.99 million. Ambarella posted sales of $47.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $231.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $242.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $280.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.91.

Ambarella stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.24. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $38,439.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,295.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $710,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 6.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

