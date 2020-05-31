Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will report sales of $45.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.94 million and the highest is $46.51 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported sales of $46.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full year sales of $182.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.10 million to $187.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $187.60 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $194.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million.

IRET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $851.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.04. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,811,000 after buying an additional 885,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth $12,483,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 129,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,472,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter worth $4,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

