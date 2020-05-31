Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will announce sales of $34.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.10 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $137.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.10 million to $139.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.30 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $143.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.98 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBA opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.89.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.