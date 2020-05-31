Analysts Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $558.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report sales of $558.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $556.30 million and the highest is $560.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $685.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.13 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

VSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

