Analysts Expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $424.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.30 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $461.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $83.42 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.21.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

