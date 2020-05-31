Argentum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

