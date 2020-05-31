Arion Tops 1-Day Volume of $415.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Arion has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $42,666.35 and $415.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.33 or 0.02051213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00182331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,442,603 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.