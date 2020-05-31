ATN (ATN) Tops One Day Volume of $10.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, ATN has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. ATN has a total market cap of $687,806.43 and approximately $10.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Allcoin, RightBTC and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official website is atn.io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Allcoin, BigONE and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

