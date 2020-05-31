Auroracoin (AUR) Reaches Market Cap of $533,205.12

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $533,205.12 and approximately $816.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000912 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017555 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,504.30 or 0.99628679 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00074094 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

