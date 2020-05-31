Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) has trended extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Baker Hughes A GE earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BHGE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,849,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. Baker Hughes A GE has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

