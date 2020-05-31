Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $77.99. 10,108,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,590,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

