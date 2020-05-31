Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $26.18 million and $56.08 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00004364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003860 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 62,818,200 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.