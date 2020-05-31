Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $100.91 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $171.67 million and approximately $100.91 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.52 or 0.04827438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00055109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 171,665,941 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

