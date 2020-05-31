BitCoen Reaches Market Cap of $65,515.19 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $65,515.19 and approximately $120.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.01577516 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001219 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,895.59 or 1.03717383 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

