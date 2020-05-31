Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 100.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $6,950.84 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000985 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017611 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,506.49 or 0.99639091 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

