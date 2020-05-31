Bitcore (BTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $337.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002220 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bit-Z, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $337.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,540.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.77 or 0.02492095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.83 or 0.02545171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00484159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00689054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00074152 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023544 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00550995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,277,840 coins and its circulating supply is 17,776,881 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

