BitTube Market Capitalization Tops $2.15 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $2,109.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00689054 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000401 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.