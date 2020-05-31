BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $8.20 on Friday, reaching $528.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,282. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.07. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.91.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

