Blockstack Achieves Market Cap of $61.65 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. Blockstack has a total market cap of $61.65 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001476 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blockstack has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.53 or 0.04815076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002221 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack (STX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 672,379,630 coins and its circulating supply is 438,456,264 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin.

Buying and Selling Blockstack

Blockstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

