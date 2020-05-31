BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0010

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $1.05 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.15 or 0.04812422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002272 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002213 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

