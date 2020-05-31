BOScoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $368,356.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $368,356.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00051620 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

