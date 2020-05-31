Bounty0x Hits Market Capitalization of $175,422.91 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $175,422.91 and approximately $127.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.53 or 0.04815076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

