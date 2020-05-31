Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NYSE NKE opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.