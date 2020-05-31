Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 643.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 268,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,026,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,639,000 after buying an additional 142,492 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,665,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

LIN opened at $202.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

