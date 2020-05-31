Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,279 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC opened at $114.04 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.