Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,913,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,475,000 after buying an additional 175,752 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,258,000 after buying an additional 623,899 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,631,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,904,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,762,000 after buying an additional 1,012,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,543,000 after buying an additional 124,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

