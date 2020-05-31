Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,043 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $99.71 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.