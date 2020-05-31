Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,777 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after acquiring an additional 210,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,119,000 after acquiring an additional 356,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,528,000 after acquiring an additional 140,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after acquiring an additional 441,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,957 shares of company stock worth $1,456,558. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

